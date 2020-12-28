Azerbaijan's metro specialists master new technological process of train repair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.28

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The specialists of Azerbaijan's Baku Metro CJSC have completed the repair of 13 trains, the company told Trend.

According to the company, three trains have been overhauled, five have undergone medium repairs, the rest have been repaired in pursuance with operating plans, and also renovated in line with modernization measures as part of these works. The overhauled trains have completely renewed carriage substructures, electrical and pneumatic systems, and mechanical equipment systems.

"Among the repair works mentioned above, for the first time in the history of the Baku Metro, the replacement of the compressor was included. The pneumatic system of the train is equipped with a new generation ‘Knorr Bremse’ compressor, which is used in the most modern trains,” noted the company. “This compressor has a completely different air drying system, which is completely different from that of the previous generation trains and protects the pneumatic devices of the train from rust and other external influences, thus increasing the service life of the equipment in a malfunctioning state, and greatly simplifying its maintenance.”

“This work, which is notable for its particular complexity, was usually performed by specialists from Moscow, but the repairmen of the Baku Metro coped with the difficult work and mastered another breakthrough technological process," the CJSC added.

“The main innovation is smooth opening and closing of doors, which was ensured through the use of an Italian-made Kamozzi matrix, and the new door control unit has increased the safety guarantees,” said the company. “The salons of the trains have been adapted to the modern design requirements. On the ceilings of the salons, LED lamps have been installed, a modern Hartinq system applied, providing linkage between the trains, information panels and accelerometers, a ventilation system in the driver's cabin, and other innovations installed.”

“In a short time, Baku Metro employees have not only mastered the overhaul of cars but are also expanding the use of innovations in this area. This gives a special impetus to the development of a new generation of specialists in car building in the metro, which in the future will be of great importance for our country, as well as to deepen its scientific potential,” summed up the company.

