Kazakhstan continues introduction of mobile diagnostic tools in railway sector

Transport 2 January 2021 07:01 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

TransTeleCom JSC (TTS) continues to implement the project on the introduction of mobile diagnostic tools as part of the replication of the Automated Control System (ACS) "Magistral" in Kazakhstan, the company told Trend.

The project itself started in 2019, says the report.

The mobile diagnostic complex, implemented in the frames of the project, is used for diagnostics of railway routes in Kazakhstan. The project is implemented at the expense of the TTS's own funds.

"The Magistra Automated Control System project is involved in ensuring the safety process on the railway, thus, the project did not stop during the coronavirus pandemic," the company noted.

According to the representative of the company, in the course of implementation, approaches to service are changing, other available, less risky sources of supply are found, and the uninterrupted operation of mobile diagnostic systems is ensured by improving the competence of their specialists.

TransTeleCom is one of the largest Telecom operators in Kazakhstan, specializing in providing a wide range of telecommunications services, digitalization, and system integration in the field of it, communications, automation, and energy.

