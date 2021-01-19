Istanbul International Airport declared to be busiest airport in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Despite the record low rates of passenger transportation by air, Istanbul International Airport was quite busy in 2020, Trend reports citing Bloomberg.

According to the source, Istanbul International Airport has overtaken London Heathrow Airport and took the first position in the ranking of the busiest airports.

A Bloomberg report said that 23.4 million people used Istanbul Airport, while in 2019 - 52.5 million people.

In the TOP-3 were: Paris Roissy Airport (22.3 million people) and Heathrow Airport in London. And the top five were: Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (20.9 million people) and the Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport (19.8 million people), said the report.

The leader of 2019, Heathrow, dropped immediately to third place, as its passenger traffic plunged by 73 percent. In 2019, 81 million people used Heathrow Airport services, and in 2020, passenger traffic dropped to 22.1 million.

It was in the UK that one of the most difficult situations in the spread of coronavirus was observed - at the end of 2020, a new mutant strain was discovered, which is 50-70 percent more infectious than its predecessors.

