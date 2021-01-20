BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

Georgia may lift restrictions on international flights in February, said Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"We can not name specific dates, but February will probably be the month when we will lift the restrictions on regular flights. But this does not mean chaotic and uncontrolled entry into the country. Very specific tests, a vaccination document, or other appropriate documents for international travelers will be required," Turnava said.

According to her, the resumption of flights is the first hope for the revival of the tourist season.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home.

In July 2020, Georgia opened its borders to travelers from Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

Georgia has had 249,934 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 236,922 of the 249,934 individuals have recovered, while 2,987 others have died.

