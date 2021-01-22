‘Bibiheybat’ Ship Repair Yard completes overhaul of ‘Ramiz Hajiyev’ floating crane

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.22

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

‘Bibiheybat’ Ship Repair Yard of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) completed overhaul of ‘Ramiz Hajiyev’ floating crane with a capacity of 40 tons belonging to the Caspian Offshore Fleet, a source in the company told Trend.

"In the course of the work, the main engines, pumps, pipe systems were repaired, and auxiliary engines were adjusted. Residential and service premises were renovated in accordance with modern standards," the source said.

Besides, the underwater and surface parts of the floating crane were cleaned and painted. Damaged areas of the hull’s underwater and surface parts were replaced. The steering wheel complex, low-floor fittings, and tread installations were repaired.

The ‘Ramiz Hajiyev’ floating crane was successfully tested and put back in action.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company provides a wide range of professional ship repair and marine engineering services.

The main activity of the ‘Bibiheybat’ Ship Repair Yard, as well as the ‘Zigh’ Ship Repair and Construction Yard, is the repair of ships and technical equipment owned by ASCO and other companies, as well as the order-based manufacture of various spare parts for them,” added the source.

In 2020 ‘Bibiheybat’ Ship Yard repaired 71 vessels of various types: 24 vessels underwent overhaul, 30– dock repair, and 17 – routine repair. Five of the vessels are owned by the ASCO Transportation Fleet, 60 – by the Caspian Offshore Fleet, and 6 – by third-party organizations.

