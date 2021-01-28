Georgian border police receives troop carriers, fuel trucks, off-road vehicles from US

The United States Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Proliferation Prevention Program has donated six troop carriers, two 6,000 liter fuel trucks and seven Suzuki off-road vehicles to the Georgian Border Police ‘to increase mobility to remote border sectors', Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The US Embassy to Georgia has reported earlier today that ‘the equipment will enhance personnel access and enable fuel re-supply to remote border sectors in all weather conditions throughout the entire year’.

"This expanded mobility capability will improve staff posture, promote a permanent presence at remote border locations, uninterrupted operations, with the goal to increase the capability of the Georgian Border Police to intercept illegal border crossings”, the embassy stated.

The Border Police has also noted that the vehicles, which worth 2,74 million GEL, will significantly improve the logistic procedures on the border, including the rotation of the guards and provision of necessary products and tools on the ground.