Georgia to resume regular flights from February 1

Georgia will resume regular flights from February 1, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The Coordinating Council is still discussing regulations that will apply to international travelers.

Roman Bokeria, General Director of Georgian Airways, says that they are ready to start regular flights to Paris, Vienna, Berlin and Amsterdam.

Bokeria says, as soon as the regulations are set, they will start the appropriate procedures and resume flights. General Director of Georgian Airways notes that flight frequency will depend on the demand.

"We are ready to carry out flights if there is a demand. But it depends on several factors, including the rules of other countries’ airports and on the demand for those destinations, which airports have the strict rules," said Bokeria, noting that a Georgian visitor may not worth flying to a country with 14-day quarantine.

As for the prices of air tickets, Bokeria says that the company does not change its pricing policy.

