Tbilisi Transport Company ready to serve passengers from February 8

Tbilisi Transport Company (TTC) is fully ready to serve passengers from February 8, TTC announced on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The undergrounds and busses are being disinfected, the company noted.

Wearing a face mask during a journey is mandatory. Police will handle facemask rule breaches in public transport, TTC added.

Effective February 8, public transport will recommence throughout Georgia. Busses, minibusses, and underground will operate in the Georgian capital Tbilisi till 9 pm every day except for weekends.