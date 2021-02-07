Tbilisi Transport Company ready to serve passengers from February 8
Tbilisi Transport Company (TTC) is fully ready to serve passengers from February 8, TTC announced on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
The undergrounds and busses are being disinfected, the company noted.
Wearing a face mask during a journey is mandatory. Police will handle facemask rule breaches in public transport, TTC added.
Effective February 8, public transport will recommence throughout Georgia. Busses, minibusses, and underground will operate in the Georgian capital Tbilisi till 9 pm every day except for weekends.
Latest
Diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Armenian-destroyed mosque in liberated Zangilan (VIDEO)
Armenians destroyed Azerbaijani territories during occupation, says aide to president - Trend TV from Khudafarin (VIDEO)
Diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan view cemetery destroyed by Armenians in Jabrayil - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Turkish ambassador witnesses inhuman, barbaric actions of Armenia in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani IDPs yearn to go back to their homes, but it may take another decade - National Geographic
Participation in restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan - great opportunity for Iran's East Azerbaijan Province
Azerbaijani servicemen successfully complete UAV-based course in Turkey, receive certificates (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Reconstruction of Jojug Marjanli - symbol of Azerbaijani people's determination to return, says president's aide - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan diplomatic corps' representatives arrive in Jabrayil's Jojug Marjanli - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)