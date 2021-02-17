First container train from China reaches Baku

Transport 17 February 2021 13:12 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The first container train from China has arrived in Baku, ADY Container LLC, a subsidiary of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend.

As reported, a mixed-load train covered the distance from the Chinese city of Chingdao to Baku in 15 days.

The block train consists of fifty 40-foot containers, the company said.

As the ADY Container noted, the containers were delivered from the Kazakh port of Aktau to the port of Alat (Baku) by the Beket Ata feeder ship, which is operated by the Azerbaijani ADY Container LLC.

It is planned to send 15 containers to the capital of Georgia – Tbilisi, stressed the company.

The project is being implemented in cooperation with KTZ Express, ADY Container LLC and GR Logistics and Terminals, which are part of the Trans-Caspian international transport route.

By the end of 2021, ADY Container LLC plans to send about 50 container block trains in the direction of China-Azerbaijan, the company said.

