Kazakhstan to increase number of flights with Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

Kazakhstan will increase the number of mutual flights with Turkey, Trend reports citing the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

In accordance with the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Emergence and Spread of Coronavirus Infection in Kazakhstan dated February 15, 2021, SCAT Airlines is allowed to operate 8 flights per week to the city of Ras al-Khaimah (the UAE) from the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Uralsk, Karaganda with the 100-percent provision of passengers with a negative PCR test for COVID-19.

Besides, according to the mentioned decision, Turkish air carriers are allowed to operate 2 additional flights between the cities of Almaty and Antalya.

The Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee pointed out that the flights will be operated in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and in line with the published timetable on the airlines' websites.