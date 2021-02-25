Turkmenistan prepares to host transport conference for landlocked developing countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25

Turkmenistan is preparing to host a ministerial transport conference for landlocked developing countries in 2021, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

This was said during an online event organized by the delegation of Turkmenistan to the UN Office in Geneva, within the framework of 83-rd annual session of the Inland Transport Committee of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

During an online event, the issues of combining transport logistics were discussed, which can become one of the most important and effective areas of development in 2021.

The participants also noted the importance of continuing and strengthening the policy dialogue to ensure comprehensive interaction between all modes of transport to promote the creation of sustainable multimodal transit corridors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was attended by ambassadors and representatives of missions from the countries of Central Asia and the Caspian states, as well as representatives of international organizations.

On September 22, 2020, during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed Turkmenistan's intention to host an International Conference of Ministers of Landlocked Developing Countries, which will enhance cooperation in this direction.

The president also noted the importance of developing cooperation in the field of transport, adding that Turkmenistan proposes to consider the issue of ensuring stable international transport during emergency situations.

