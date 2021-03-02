Turkmenistan introduces new sanitary, hygienic requirements for passenger trains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan has introduced new sanitary and hygienic requirements for travel on passenger trains in connection with preventive measures related to the coronavirus pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The passengers must have a COVID-19 absence certificate, issued no earlier than 72 hours before the trip.

Also, the temperature of passengers will be measured before boarding the train, oxoline ointment will be applied to their the nasal mucosa, hands will be treated with a decontaminating solution.

Also, distance of at least a meter must be observed between passengers and masks must be worn.

The conductors are required to disinfect the cars 6 hours before the departure of the train, after arriving at the destination and every 3-4 hours during the movement of trains.

Tickets for the ride in the compartment can only be purchased for two seats instead of four.

At first, the trains will run with10 cars instead of 18-20, as it was earlier, and without stops at stations on the way.

Turkemnistan is resuming railway communication on Wednesday and Thursday in the following directions: Ashgabat – Turkmenabat, Turkmenabat-Ashgabat.

The movement of Turkmenistan’s railway service has been suspended since July 16, 2020, in order to prevent the penetration of coronavirus into the country, as well as for the prevention of infectious diseases.

Also, earlier Turkmenistan introduced a mandatory COVID-19 absence certificate when registering for a flight.

Earlier, WHO/Europe experts worked in Turkmenistan at the request of the government, to support Turkmenistan in the aspects of preparedness and response to COVID-19.

In addition, Turkmenistan is working with UN agencies to develop a third national plan that covers the humanitarian component of the country's measures to combat COVID-19.

To date, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus cases.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva