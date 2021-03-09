Georgia opens air communication with Turkmenistan

Transport 9 March 2021 12:11 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia opens air communication with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Georgia opens air communication with Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to News Georgia information portal.

Georgia has expanded the list of countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the country, including Turkmenistan.

In addition to Turkmenistan, air traffic was also opened to Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

In order to go to Georgia, a document confirming the negative results of a PCR test for COVID-19, made 72 hours before departure should be provided.

In addition, it will be necessary to do another test already on the territory of Georgia. Secondary testing is carried out on the third day of stay in the country and at citizen’s own expense.

Earlier, Turkmenistan introduced a mandatory certificate of absence of COVID-19 when checking in for a flight.

Previously, the Turkmen Airlines extended the suspension of flights until February 28, 2021.

Also, Turkmenistan introduced the mandatory presentation of a COVID-19 absence certificate when registering for a flight. The certificate must be provided by both citizens of Turkmenistan as well as foreign citizens and stateless persons.

Previously, Turkmenistan received a shipment of medicines from the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO/Europe) to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the country.

WHO/Europe experts worked in Turkmenistan at the request of the government, to support Turkmenistan in the aspects of preparedness and response to COVID-19. During the visit, the sides held a meeting where Turkmenistan presented its program to fight infectious diseases. Furthermore, the Turkmen side noted that the country follows the WHO recommendations and is currently implementing a program to ensure preparedness for countering and responding to infectious diseases.

In addition, Turkmenistan is working with UN agencies to develop a third national plan that covers the humanitarian component of the country's measures to combat COVID-19.

To date, Turkmenistan has reported no coronavirus cases.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---
