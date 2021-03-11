Azerbaijan's road infrastructure meets requirements of modern electric cars - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.11

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

There is no need to modernize the road infrastructure to import environmentally friendly cars in Azerbaijan, local auto expert Eldaniz Jafarov told Trend.

According to the expert, hybrid cars run on both fuel and electricity.

“These cars charge the built-in batteries themselves, which do not need to be charged using special stations. Besides, service maintenance of such machines is widespread in Azerbaijan,” Jafarov said.

The expert noted that both hybrid and electric vehicles are currently imported to Azerbaijan.

“Imports of electric cars are not as widespread as hybrids, but the planned incentive steps by our government will help to expand it. After the import of electric vehicles into the country, dealers began to open service centers to service them,” he said.

When the import of electric cars to Azerbaijan reaches a peak, special columns for charging them will appear at the filling stations, said Jafarov.

“I would like to note that special equipment for charging electric vehicles has already been installed at some filling stations of SOCAR in Azerbaijan,” the auto expert added.

The modernization of the technical characteristics of electric vehicles continues, he noted.

“If earlier it took about 10 hours to fully charge an electric car, then modern technologies make it possible to do this in a few hours. Moreover, if earlier an electric car could run 200-250 kilometers on a full charge, now it can reach 800 km,” Jafarov said.

