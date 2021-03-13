An-26 airplane crashes in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.13

Trend:

The An-26 airplane has crashed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports referring to thebpress office of Almaty Airport.

According to the source, on March 13, at about 17:20 (GMT+6), while landing at the airport, communication with the airplane, which operated flight from Nur-Sultan city, was lost.

The alarm was immediately announced, and the airport emergency services went to the place of incident.

According to preliminary information, the board crashed at the end of the airport’s runway.