Latvian AirBaltic resuming Riga-Tbilisi-Riga flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The flag carrier of Latvia AirBaltic, is resuming Riga-Tbilisi-Riga flights starting March 28, said the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Flights will be carried out twice a week - on Mondays and on Thursdays - while from May 2020 the flight frequency will be increased to four flights in a week and the fourth flight will be carried out on Saturdays.

The Georgian Civil Aviation Agency has already granted a permit to AirBaltic to resume flights.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356