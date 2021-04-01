Azerbaijan Railways expects to increase economic efficiency of current investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The establishment of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and the transfer of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC to its control will have a positive effect on increasing the economic efficiency of the investment programs being implemented, increasing their competitiveness, as well as improving financial stability, Chairman of the ADY Express LLC, the Azerbaijan Railways’ subsidiary, said, ADY Express told Trend.

The chairman noted the importance of the joint efforts of the state bodies, especially in terms of the development of the railway sector, increasing its efficiency, and enhancing of corporate management.

Besides, the company noted that the structural subdivisions of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC were instructed to prepare and present the reports on the work carried out and further tasks in the field of rights, finances, human resources, and international cooperation.

---

