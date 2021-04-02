Turkmenistan Airlines extend suspension of flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan Airlines has extended the suspension of flights, due to measures to prevent the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic from entering the country, Trend reports, citing airlines.

The sale for all international flights of the Turkmen Airlines is closed.

Tickets are valid until December 31, 2021.

Previously, the Turkmenistan Airlines extended the suspension of flights until February 28, 2021.

Also, Turkmenistan introduced the mandatory presentation of a COVID-19 absence certificate when registering for a flight. The certificate must be provided by both citizens of Turkmenistan as well as foreign citizens and stateless persons.

