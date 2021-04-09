Eurowings to start flights from Dusseldorf to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Starting July 21, low-cost air company Eurowings will start flights from Düsseldorf to Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

On Wednesdays and Sundays, an Airbus A320 will take off from the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia to Georgia. Return flights to Düsseldorf are also offered on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Wednesday: DUS - TBS, 11:45 a.m. - 6:00 p.m .; TBS - DUS, 6:50 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday: DUS - TBS, 07.15 a.m. - 1.30 p.m .; TBS - DUS, 2.20 p.m. - 5.00 p.m.

All flight times are local times.

All connections can be booked as of now via the Eurowings website or app. Flights to Tbilisi are bookable for 89.99 Euros. The prices apply in each case to one-way connections.

Eurowings is Lufthansa Group's low-cost airline, specializing in low-cost direct flights within Europe and to attractive long-haul destinations.

---

