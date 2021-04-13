Tehran to resume flights to London next month - Official

The Director of the Public Relations Department of Iran’s National Flag Carrier (Iran Air) revealed the resumption of flights to London as of Thursday, May 06, Trend reports citing Mehr.

With the removal of coronavirus restriction in UK, domestic flights to London will be operated on Sundays and Thursdays every week, Hossein Jahani said.

With the planning made in this regard, these flights will be carried out from Tehran to London as of Thursday, May 06.

He went on to say that flight from Tehran to London leaves Imam Khomeini Airport International Airport (IKIA) at 9:20 am (Iran local time) on Sundays and Thursdays every week and arrives at London Airport at 12:10 pm.

The return flight from London Heathrow Airport will be operated on Sundays and Thursdays every week at 14:10 pm (UK local time) and arrives at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) at 23:40 pm (Tehran local time), Jahani added.

Iran Air’s flights to London had been suspended due to the spread of UK variant in this country, he continued.