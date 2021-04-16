Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan have potential for co-op in maritime transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

There is a potential in the field of maritime transport, in particular for cargo and passenger transportation between the ports of Aktau, Kuryk (Kazakhstan) and Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan told Trend.

There are prospects to intensify transportation along the historical railway line connecting regions with the Persian Gulf, fully using the Kazakhstan - Turkmenistan-Iran railway.

The activation of transportation by the Kazakhstan – Turkmenistan - Iran railway is especially important in the post-pandemic period, the report said.

"Kazakhstan is interested in uninterrupted freight rail transportation on this highway, which goes from Kazakhstan and third countries in transit through the territory of Turkmenistan with access to the Persian Gulf," said Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh ministry also said that the railway administrations of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have established close contacts.

"Such major international transport corridors as TRACECA, North-South and others run through the territories of our countries, "the ministry said, adding that Kazakhstan has implemented projects for the construction of Western Europe–Western China International Transit Corridor, a terminal in the port of Lianyungang, a Dry Port to FEZ Khorgos-Eastern Gate and a number of others.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva