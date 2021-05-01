Pakistan to reduce inbound int'l air travel to 20 pct amid COVID-19 surge

Pakistan on Saturday announced to significantly reduce inbound international air travel from May 5 to May 20, saying inbound air traffic will operate at 20 percent of the total current capacity, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The decision was taken "amid high disease prevalence in various parts of the world and current disease situation in the country with corresponding extreme stress on the critical care system," according to an advisory issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The measures on restricting inbound international air travel will be reviewed on May 18 for further action, said the NCOC advisory.

"Pakistani passport holders (stranded/short term visa) are allowed to travel to Pakistan subject to exemption by the committee as per procedures in vogue," the NCOC advisory said.

The center said that there is no change in the existing high-risk category C list countries. Presently, international travel to Pakistan from 23 category C countries is restricted and only allowed as per guidelines of the NCOC.

All inbound travelers to Pakistan, including those from the category C list countries, must have a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours before travelling to Pakistan, while a rapid antigen test will be done on arrival at the airport.

"Negative cases will undergo 10 days of self-quarantine at home with stringent TTQ (Testing, Tracing, and Quarantine) protocols," the NCOC said, adding that positive cases will be shifted by the provincial or district administration to a self-paid facility for 10-day quarantine with TTQ of contacts, if any.