Hungarian airline Wizz Air to resume flights from Georgia's Kutaisi International Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Hungarian airline Wizz Air will resume flights to four directions from Georgia's western Kutaisi International Airport, said the head of the United Airports of Georgia Tamar Archuadze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The flights will be resumed to Riga (Latvia), Dortmund (Germany), Katowice (Poland), and Gdansk (Poland) this month.

Wizz Air restored flights in Georgia from April 18. So far the airline company carries out flights to Warsaw and Vilnius.

It is important that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, not only existing airlines resume flights, but new airlines are added to the Georgian market, said Natia Turnava, the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development.

According to Turnava, the current vaccination in the country, including the tourism sector, will further strengthen the prospects for a speedy recovery of this sector.

