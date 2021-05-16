Batumi International Airport of Georgia receives first passenger flight after reconstruction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Batumi International Airport of Georgia received the first passenger flight after reconstruction, said TAV Georgia, the operator of Georgian airports, Trend reports via Georgia media.

On May 15, Air Astana delivered 115 passengers from Kazakhstan to the capital of Adjara.

During the summer season, flights on the Almaty-Batumi-Almaty route will be operated three times a week - on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays, on Airbus 320 aircraft.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Georgia, in the near future, regular flights to Batumi will also begin to operate from Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and Poland. In particular, the low-cost airline Flynas will fly to the capital of Adjara from Riyadh, LOT Polish Airlines from Warsaw, and Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) from Kyiv.

After the reconstruction, the capacity of the Batumi International Airport has doubled. A new terminal has been commissioned and now it will be able to serve 1.2 million passengers a year.

Construction work at the airport began in June 2020 and was completed in six months. The project cost was $17 million.

