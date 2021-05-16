Saudi Arabia's national airline to resume flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Saudi Arabia's national airline Flynas is returning to the Georgian aviation market, said the Georgian Airports Association, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Starting from May 17, the airline will operate flights to Tbilisi and Batumi airports in three directions: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam with a frequency of 21 flights per week.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.