Saudi Arabia's national airline to resume flights to Georgia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Saudi Arabia's national airline Flynas is returning to the Georgian aviation market, said the Georgian Airports Association, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Starting from May 17, the airline will operate flights to Tbilisi and Batumi airports in three directions: Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam with a frequency of 21 flights per week.
Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.
Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to bring Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.
