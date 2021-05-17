Turkmenistan to launch special passenger trains between Ashgabat, Turkmenbashi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

Special passenger trains will be launched in Turkmenistan in the direction of Ashgabat-Turkmenbashi-Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The trains will be launched on June 1, 2021.

The trains are opening in accordance with the planned schedule of the summer season in the Avaza National Tourist Zone of Turkmenistan.

Earlier, Turkmenistan resumed the movement of passenger trains in the directions of Ashgabat-Dashoguz and Dashoguz – Ashgabat, as well as Ashgabat – Turkmenabat, Turkmenabat-Ashgabat.

The movement of Turkmenistan’s railway service has been suspended since July 16, 2020, in order to prevent the penetration of coronavirus into the country, as well as for the prevention of infectious diseases.

Also, earlier Turkmenistan introduced a mandatory COVID-19 absence certificate when registering for a flight.

