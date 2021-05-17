Flights of light aircraft suspended in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Flights of light aircraft for training or other purposes have been suspended indefinitely in Iran, Spokesman for Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh said, Trend reports citing the organization.

The official noted that the main purpose of the suspension of flights is to prevent accidents.

Zibakhsh added that all Iranian airlines must conduct internal audits and send safety risk assessment results to the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization.

Reportedly, on May 11, a light aircraft crashed during a training exercise at the airport in the Arak city. The accident has resulted the dying of both passengers (pilot and co-pilot). Yesterday on May 16, a small plane crashed near the Kish Island. The plane passengers didn't get hurt and were rescued.