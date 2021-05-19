TRACECA official talks plans on creation of digital architecture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

It is planned to create a digital architecture for the development of TRACECA in the near future, Secretary-General of the PS IGC TRACECA Asset Asavbayev said, Trend reports.

Asavbayev made the remark during the online event entitled ‘Opportunities and Obstacles: International Road Transport within TRACECA’.

According to the secretary-general, measures have been developed on the agreed conditions for the carriage of goods amid coronavirus pandemic and a website has been launched with updated information on the conditions of cargo transportation by road.

“We are actively working on the creation of legal frameworks and their harmonization for the development of international road transport. Besides, we’re going to introduce a single transit permit (eTIR) and the use of a multilateral permit only in digital form to facilitate border crossing. These permits will ensure easy crossing of borders of countries participating in the main multilateral agreement (MLA) TRACECA," he added.

“The creation of a digital architecture for the development of TRACECA is also planned in the near future,” the TRACECA representative said.

"Among TRACECA's initiatives are agreements on weight and dimensions, on the peculiarities of using semi-trailers, implementation of the provisions of the convention on the harmonization of conditions for carrying out control of goods, as well as procedures for obtaining special permits," Asavbayev said.

He stressed that simplifying border crossing procedures would reduce border waiting times and increase the volume of goods transported.

"The possibility of implementing pilot projects on the borders of the TRACECA member countries for the transition to eCMR is being considered," added the secretary-general.

He added that 8 of the 13 countries participating in the corridor have already joined eCMR.

"To prevent queues at the borders, TRACECA is working on the implementation of electronic solutions, which will prevent the congestion of cars and ensure the timely delivery of goods," Asavbayev emphasized.

