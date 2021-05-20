Russian company ready to partake in construction of Mazar-i-Sharif - Kabul - Peshawar railway
Latest
A national priority: Independent Regulator essential to ensure telecom roaming for Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Happy to represent home country in Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions - Azerbaijani gymnasts
Acting PM of Armenia considers Russia's proposal to demarcate borders with Azerbaijan as inappropriate
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, Italian minister exchange views on issues of mutual interest (PHOTO)