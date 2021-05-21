Georgian Service Air sees increase in demand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Service Air, which operates domestic flights between Georgian cities from Natakhtari Airport, is fulfilling its May plan by 25 percent, said Amiran Manjavidze, head of the company, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to him, Natakhtari Airport still operates at a low load, despite the increased activity in the tourist season.

"We fulfill the plan for May by 25 percent, but there is an increase in demand for travel. We think that the demand will increase seriously at the beginning of June and the frequencies will be grown accordingly,” said Manjavidze.

Currently, flights from Natakhtari Airport to Batumi, Mestia and Ambrolauri are operated twice a week. According to the director of Service Air, in agreement with the government, three flights a week will be performed from June to Batumi and Mestia.

According to Manjavidze, the cost of flights is maintained.

At the same time, the head of Service Air says that the launch of flights to new destinations - Batumi-Telavi and Batumi-Mestia - has been postponed due to the pandemic. According to him, it will be possible to add flights to Telavi only after the Telavi Airport is repaired, and the launch of the Batumi-Mestia route depends on the frequency and demand of tourist flows.

“Our customers are tourists from Ukrainian, Russian and Israel. The demand from locals has always been great," said Manjavidze.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356