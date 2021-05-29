Regular flights to resume at Georgian Kutaisi International Airport in several direction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

Regular flights will resume at Georgian Kutaisi International Airport in direction of Budapest, Wroclaw and Vienna from June, Trend reports via the Georgian Airports Union.

The low-cost air company Wizz Air will carry out the direct flight after the pandemic from Budapest on June 19, Wroclaw – on June 26 and from Vienna – on June 29.

The flights during the summer navigation season will be carried out following the COVID-19 pandemic related regulations, Georgian Airports Union said.

This week Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said that the number of airline companies that are either increasing the frequency of weekly flights or new airlines that want to enter the country is growing very fast.

According to her, the government has more than 350 weekly flight applications for the summer period.

The borders of Georgia are open to 55 countries from which travelers will be able to enter the country with evidence of full vaccination and negative PCR test results or alternatively only with a negative PCR test result taken within the last 72 hours.

