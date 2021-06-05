BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

German low-cost carrier Eurowings launches regular flights in Georgia, Trend reports via the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

The airline is part of the Lufthansa Group.

Eurowings will launch Tbilisi – Dusseldorf – Tbilisi flights at the initial stage once a week, every Sunday, from July 4.

The airline will carry out flights twice a week, every Wednesday and Sunday, starting July 21 till the end of the summer season (October 29).

Last month Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said that the number of airline companies that are either increasing the frequency of weekly flights or new airlines that want to enter the country is growing very fast. She added that according to today's data, the government has more than 350 weekly flight applications for the summer period.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935