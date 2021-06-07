Uzbekistan, Tajikistan consider resuming bus service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The sides discussed the elaboration of bilateral documents and intergovernmental agreements that are planned to be signed during the upcoming visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan (according to Asia-Plus on June 10-12).

Moreover, the process of organizing the mutual trips of representatives of culture, art, science, as well as young people of the two countries to the regions of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan has been agreed upon.

The authorities of the countries considered the prospects of resuming bus service between major cities of the two countries, such as Tashkent, Samarkand, Termez, Dushanbe, Khujand, Penjikent, and others.

The sides agreed to work together to promote the Silk Road tourism brand and implement the projects to develop religious tourism.