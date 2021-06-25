Russian Azimut cancels flights to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Russian Azimut airline company has canceled A4397/398 flight on Krasnodar-Baku-Krasnodar route, Trend reports citing the airline.

According to the source, the flight scheduled for June 26 has been canceled.

"Refunds of the full cost of tickets to passengers will be made automatically in the near future. The term for refunding funds to a bank card depends on its issuing bank," the airline said in a statement.

Earlier, Azimut canceled flight A4259/260 on the Rostov-on-Don-Baku-Rostov-on-Don route, and S7 Airlines canceled the first flight from Voronezh to Azerbaijan. Both flights were to be operated on June 23, 2021.