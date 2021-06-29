Electrification of railways continues in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

About 60 percent of the total length of 4,271 kilometers of railways has been electrified as part of the modernization of the railway infrastructure in Azerbaijan, Fuzuli Guliyev, Advisor to Chairman of the board of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, said, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at an event on ‘Improving the efficiency of power supply to railway transport and traction system of electric locomotives.’

According to the advisor, Azerbaijan, through such transport corridors as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) and North-South, can transport goods in a number of directions, including to Georgia, Turkey, Russia, Central Asian countries and China.

“In addition, as part of the modernization of the infrastructure, about 60 percent of the total length of 4,271 kilometers of railways has been electrified in accordance with modern standards. Since 2010, the railways of Azerbaijan have been developing rapidly, which is primarily associated with their electrification and the renewal of the locomotive and carriage park,” Guliyev said.

The work on the renovation of the locomotive and wagon fleet continues, the adviser said.

“The work carried out by the railways of Azerbaijan and the French Alstom company is helping to reduce electricity consumption and automate the management of railway transport. The work on upgrading the electrical infrastructure continues successfully,” Guliyev said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev