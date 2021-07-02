Georgian Myway Airlines starts cargo transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian airline Myway Airlines is expanding its air fleet and, along with passenger traffic, is preparing to start transporting goods, Trend reports citing the Civil Aviation Agency.

Myway Airlines is a full-service airline based in Georgia. The company is fully staffed with Georgian flight and engineering personnel.

The Boeing 737-700 cargo ship is already at the Shota Rustaveli International Airport in Tbilisi.

After receiving a certificate of airworthiness from the Civil Aviation Agency, the airline plans to enter the cargo markets of Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The Myway Airlines cargo ship can carry 20.5 tons and 138 cubic meters of cargo over a distance of 5,000 km.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356