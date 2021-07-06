Direct flights to new destinations from Georgia's Kutaisi airport to increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Flight directions from Georgia's Kutaisi airport will increase to thirteen, starting from this week, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In particular, Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has re-opened its base in Kutaisi and is set to launch flights to new destinations.

The airline plans to restore flight frequency at 60 percent of the pre-coronavirus pandemic level.

"Some 24 flights in 13 directions will attract more tourists to Georgia. We hope that we’ll return to the pre-pandemic levels during the year, but still everything depends on demand. If there is demand, there will be more flights and more destinations,” the company's manager Andras Rado said.

According to Rado, the analysis of demand shows that the number of bookings both to Georgia and from Georgia is growing.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935