Construction of Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghbend highway in Azerbaijan progressing (PHOTO)

The construction of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghbend highway in Azerbaijan continues, Trend reports.

Implementation of this road project has started since laying its foundation on April 26, 2021 during the trip of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva to the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

On behalf of the head of state, a number of road projects have begun in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war], which successfully progress. They will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the liberated districts.

The Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghbend highway also has a strategic significance due to its being part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghbend-Zangazur transport corridor and is important in terms of connecting Zangilan with other districts of Azerbaijan and the country's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.