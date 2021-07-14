Turkey second main exporter of electric cars to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Some 205 electric vehicles were imported to Uzbekistan from abroad from January through May 2021, Trend reports referring to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

According to the State Statistics Committee, 131 electric cars from five countries were delivered to Uzbekistan in 2020. It is noted that in the first five months of 2021, 74 electric cars more were delivered to Uzbekistan more than in the entire last year, or 179 more electric cars compared to 5M2020.

During the reporting period, electric cars were imported to Uzbekistan mainly from China - 166 cars. Turkey is second in the list of main electric car suppliers to Uzbekistan with - 24 electric vehicles. It is followed by South Korea and the US, who exported five electric cars each.

It is reported that compared to last year, Germany and Spain have appeared among the new exporting countries. Thus, Uzbekistan imported three electric cars from Germany, and one car each was imported from Lithuania and Spain.

It is noted that the total imports of electric vehicles in Uzbekistan since the beginning of the year in value terms amounted to $3.4 million.

Earlier, it was reported that according to PlugShare (application and web that allows users to find and review charging stations), the number of charging stations for electric vehicles in Uzbekistan exceeded 20.

According to PlugShare, more than 14 gas stations are located in Tashkent, four gas stations in the Tashkent region and three more in Fergana. It was noted that last year the number of charging stations for electric vehicles throughout Uzbekistan amounted to only three stations.

