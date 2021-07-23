Baku port's role - crucial in cargo shipment between Europe, Central Asia - director general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Baku International Sea Trade Port (Baku port) plays an important role in transporting goods between European countries and Central Asia, Baku port Director-General Taleh Ziyadov said, Trend reports.

Ziyadov made the remark during a meeting with Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan George Dick.

According to the director-general, the current maximum bandwidth of the port is 15 million tons per year and 100,000 TEU containers.

“When the level of annual transshipment of goods will reach 10-12 million tons, it is planned to go to the second phase and expand the power of transshipment to 25 million tons per year and 500,000 containers. The port currently uses only half the potential of transshipment,” he said.

“By the end of 2022, it is planned to put into operation a new terminal of mineral fertilizers, the bandwidth of which will be 2.5 million tons per year. The launch of this terminal will boost the volume of transshipment of this product that is transported by transit through the Baku port from Central Asia countries,” said the port director.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev