Russia organizes another charter flight from Turkmenistan

Transport 29 July 2021 11:12 (UTC+04:00)
Russia organizes another charter flight from Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Russia organized another charter flight from Turkmenistan on July 28, 2021, Trend reports with reference to Russian embassy in Turkmenistan.

Thus, 172 people flew from Turkmenabad (Turkmenistan) to Russia by S7 Airlines.

This is the sixteen flight from Turkmenistan to Russia since March 2020, when regular flights to Turkmenistan were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, countries around the world started organizing charter flights to bring their citizens back home.

Previously, flights from different countries arrived in Turkmenistan with its citizens who were unable to return earlier due to the termination of air traffic caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported, in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), all citizens of Turkmenistan who arrived on a charter flight from courtiers had to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine.

There are no registered cases of coronavirus infection in Turkmenistan, but Turkmenistan is taking all necessary sanitary measures to prevent the virus from entering the country.

Earlier, the country adopted the mandatory wearing of masks in public places, as well as the need to provide a COVID-19 absence certificate s when using flights, as well as mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 pandemic for the people over 18.

---
Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
TotalEnergies to spend 50% of growth investments on renewables, electricity
TotalEnergies to spend 50% of growth investments on renewables, electricity
Azerbaijan's Compulsory Health Insurance Agency to buy medicines via tender
Azerbaijan's Compulsory Health Insurance Agency to buy medicines via tender
Lending activity in Azerbaijan gradually recovering - Russian expert
Lending activity in Azerbaijan gradually recovering - Russian expert
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
TotalEnergies to spend 50% of growth investments on renewables, electricity Oil&Gas 12:16
Turkmenistan boosts import of chemicals from Turkey Turkmenistan 12:08
Terrorism is the most serious threat to international peace: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet Other News 12:07
Indian Navy's new submarines will cost $1 bn each Other News 12:07
Antony Blinken, PM Modi Discuss Efforts To Deepen US-India Global Partnership Other News 12:06
Few relationships globally more vital than US partnership with India, says Blinken Other News 12:04
US Secretary of State expresses gratitude towards India for providing assistance in COVID pandemic Other News 12:02
Lending activity in Azerbaijan gradually recovering - Russian expert Finance 12:00
Oil prices to retreat to $65-$70/b range in 2022 Oil&Gas 11:46
Turkey sees increase in clothes export to Uzbekistan Turkey 11:44
Apple's net profit almost doubles in 3Q2021 ICT 11:44
Global oil demand to surpass 2019 levels in Q4 2022 Oil&Gas 11:33
Turkish Yenisafak online newspaper starts publishing articles of Trend News Agency in English (PHOTO) Politics 11:30
Oil market to face deficit in 2021, shift to surplus in 2022 Oil&Gas 11:17
Turkish company to build gas piston power plant in Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region Oil&Gas 11:14
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for turnkey construction of gas chemical plant Tenders 11:13
Russia organizes another charter flight from Turkmenistan Transport 11:12
Winner of tender announced by Azerbaijan's Treasury Agency for repair services disclosed Finance 11:06
Cargo movements in Iranian ports up Transport 11:05
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:04
Baku Metro opens tender to purchase aluminum tires, cable lugs Tenders 11:04
Azerbaijan Army complying with ceasefire in Kalbajar direction - MoD Politics 10:59
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 31 Oil&Gas 10:42
Azerbaijan notes growth in precious metals prices Finance 10:42
Shell may need to curtail oil & gas production in Q3 Oil&Gas 10:38
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 29 Finance 10:33
Co-op of Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber with WB yields good results Economy 10:33
Azerbaijan reveals total volume of mortgage loans issued since 2006 Finance 10:32
Turnover on payment cards grows in Azerbaijan Finance 10:19
Number of payment cards in Azerbaijan continues to grow - Central Bank Finance 10:18
ECO Park in Tehran - symbol of common cultural traditions of member states - ambassador Business 10:14
Trial on criminal case of another Armenian sabotage group underway in Baku Politics 10:13
Austria to organize trade mission to Azerbaijan Business 10:13
Israeli remote IT management co Atera raises $77m Israel 10:03
Airbus raises forecasts after strong first half Europe 09:59
US condemns recent escalation of violence along border between Armenia, Azerbaijan Politics 09:56
Georgia reveals compensations provided to citizens unemployed due to COVID-19 Finance 09:54
Six BHOS graduates receive scholarships from German government Society 09:53
Turkey announces company eligible to reserve spot Caspian gas Oil&Gas 09:51
Non-energy goods - main trade products of Azerbaijan and Russia - ministry Economy 09:42
Russian Defense Ministry signs contract on first 10 S-500 air defense systems Russia 09:38
Uzbekistan publicizes COVID-19 data for July 29 Uzbekistan 09:38
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for electrical distribution equipment repair Tenders 09:29
Azerbaijan identifies measures to create green energy zone Economy 09:25
Azerbaijan’s Baku Telephone Communications, AZinvest Telecom Technology sign contract Economy 09:24
Oil edges higher on inventory drawdowns, Brent tops $75 a barrel Oil&Gas 09:20
Facebook reports Q2 results with doubled net income ICT 09:00
Croatia, Azerbaijan have great potential for co-operation in renewable energy sphere – minister (Interview) Oil&Gas 08:23
Boeing reports Q2 results with 44 pct revenue increase Finance 08:14
Samsung expects strong chip demand to continue in H2 after robust Q2 results Business 07:33
Armenia again violates ceasefire by shelling positions of Azerbaijani army - MoD Politics 07:32
Portuguese gov't releases 320 mln euros to help companies recover Finance 06:54
Hanwha Life Insurance net more than doubles in Q2 Finance 06:15
All EU member states committed to building quantum communication infrastructure ICT 05:32
WHO reports "sharp" increase in COVID-19 deaths World 04:46
Canada's building construction prices rise in second quarter Construction 03:51
WHO chief says to enhance cooperation with Kuwait Arab World 03:02
France's new health pass rules to enter into force on Aug. 9 Europe 02:13
India sends another Oxygen Express to Bangladesh Other News 01:08
India To Have Submersibles That Can Carry Scientists To Depth Of 6,000 Metres Into Sea - Minister Other News 01:06
Dr Reddy's Says Made-In-India Sputnik V Doses To Be Available From September-October Other News 01:04
Indian Astronomers On Team Which Spotted Shortest Gamma-Ray Bursts From Dying Star Other News 00:58
Iran, Austria stress judicial, human rights cooperation Iran 00:51
Need effective mechanism to address global vaccine inequity - India in UNSC Other News 00:41
Harappan city of Dholavira in Kutch among UNESCO’s world heritage sites Other News 00:36
Bipartisan group of U.S. senators reportedly agree on infrastructure package US 00:33
US supports India's emergence as leading global power - State Department Other News 00:30
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh begins 3-day visit to Dushanbe to attend SCO meet Other News 00:28
Turkey notes substantial growth in car exports to US Turkey 00:01
Uzbekistan's 1H2021 main exporters revealed Uzbekistan 28 July 23:55
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease last week Oil&Gas 28 July 23:43
Azerbaijani FM talks with US Assistant Secretary of State Politics 28 July 23:36
Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region accounts for largest share of fish caught Uzbekistan 28 July 23:19
Georgia begins large-scale co-financing program for agricultural mechanization Georgia 28 July 23:17
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan sign protocol of tenth meeting of the intergovernmental commission Turkmenistan 28 July 23:12
Turkey reports 22,291 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 28 July 22:46
Friendship, fruitful partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel - solid foundation for development of relations – Minister Economy 28 July 22:09
Turkmenistan sees increase in production in agro-industrial sector Business 28 July 22:08
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan get acquainted with "Azerbaijan" RoPax-type ferry vessel Transport 28 July 22:08
WB notes key factor in supporting Azerbaijan's anti-corruption efforts Economy 28 July 22:06
Kazakhstan leads in Central Asia by attracting funds to develop water and energy complex Oil&Gas 28 July 22:06
Non-oil sector becoming main revenue source for Azerbaijan - expert Economy 28 July 22:04
Uzbekistan’s 1H2021 crop production down Uzbekistan 28 July 21:57
Georgia sees increase in peaches export Georgia 28 July 21:56
Georgia shares data on fully vaccinated people Georgia 28 July 21:49
Deposits in Azerbaijani banks increase in 1H2021 Finance 28 July 20:41
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank ends 2Q2021 with profit Finance 28 July 20:39
Liabilities of Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank grow as of 2Q2021 Finance 28 July 20:21
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank sees increase in assets Finance 28 July 20:19
Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts short-term notes up for auction Finance 28 July 19:59
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry puts up mid-term state bonds for new auction Finance 28 July 19:58
Azerbaijan temporarily limits imports of animal products from Libya Society 28 July 19:57
Foreign policy of Azerbaijani president is aimed at victory and dev't Politics 28 July 19:56
Russian president discusses situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during Security Council meeting Politics 28 July 19:21
Azerbaijan sees growth in bank deposits in 1H2021 Finance 28 July 18:38
Azerbaijani FM, chair of Pakistani National Assembly discuss regional security issues (PHOTO) Politics 28 July 18:37
Azerbaijan ready to implement experience of US companies on 'smart technologies' - minister ICT 28 July 18:01
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on July 28 Society 28 July 17:53
Daily number of people infected with COVID-19 exceeds 700 in Azerbaijan Society 28 July 17:48
Rumors of Turkish Grand National Assembly's statement on creation of joint Turkic army - not true (VIDEO) Politics 28 July 17:32
All news