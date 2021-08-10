Georgian Airways to start direct flights to Minsk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Airways will start operating direct flights from Tbilisi International Airport to Minsk on August 11, Trend reports with reference to the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy of Georgia.

Flights will be operated three times a week - on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Since March 1, the procedures for entering Georgia from Belarus by air have been simplified. To travel to Georgia, citizens of Belarus need only have a negative PCR test for coronavirus with them, performed no earlier than 72 hours before crossing the border.

On the third day of stay in Georgia, these persons must undergo a PCR examination at their own expense.

---

