Iran’s Bazargan border Customs clears 40 batches of serum

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 14

Trend:

Naser Atabati, Ardabil's Prosecutor General announced the clearance of 40 batches of serum on the Bazargan border customs after issuance of a court order.

"Serum consignments were immediately cleared on the Bazargan border by a special judicial order to meet the needs of the country,” Naser Atabati, Ardabil's Prosecutor General said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He added that in last three days, 40 trucks carrying serum were cleared on the Bazargan border and the necessary court orders were issued for extraordinary measures.

Atabati noted that the Mako Prosecutor has been instructed to take judicial measures for the speedy clearance of these items and to accelerate the process over the next few days.

According to IRNA, amid the fifth wave of COVID-19 in Iran, the country faced extreme shortage of some medicinal items such as serum.

Bazargan Customs, which is Iran's gateway to European countries, is located a kilometer from the city of Bazargan in Mako in West Azerbaijan Province.