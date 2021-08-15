Austria names promising dimensions of co-op with Azerbaijan in transportation sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

There are certainly good perspectives for further cooperation between Austria and Azerbaijan in the sphere of transportation, Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs told Trend.

"Austria has a strong and active logistics sector. Azerbaijan is an important hub on the Silk Road. Austrian companies are active players in the transportation of cargo on the road. Additionally, Austria is a frontrunner in the transportation by rail, which is a sector with growing potential: rail cargo’s trains between Austria and China have already successfully used the Silk Road Connection via Azerbaijan in the last few months.

There are certainly good perspectives for further cooperation between both countries in this field. Azerbaijan is strategically positioned at the centre of the southern branch of the transcontinental railway links. The Caspian seaport of Alat should offer additional opportunities for growth and connectivity," said the ministry.

In November 2019, ÖBB Rail Cargo Group – the freight division of Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB), the Port of Baku and the Dutch Cabooter Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop the Middle Corridor, which connects Europe and China via Turkey and Azerbaijan.

