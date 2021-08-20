Last sixteen Georgian citizens evacuated from Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The last sixteen Georgian citizens remaining in Kabul have been evacuated from the country, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, the individuals have been evacuated via a British charter flight. The British plane will land in Dubai and the individuals will be able to return to Georgia from Dubai.

In total 24 Georgian citizens, all former soldiers who worked for Canadian and American companies were in Kabul.

Six of the 24 individuals returned to Georgia on August 18 via a Hungarian charter flight, while two others left the country on August 19 with the help of the company where they were employed.

US, British, and Turkish soldiers are currently operating the Kabul airport, as crowds are trying to flee the country. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country shortly before the Taliban took control of Kabul and declared its victory.

