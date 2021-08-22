TRACECA hopes Turkmenistan to take part in pilot transportation project via blockchain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.22

TRACECA hopes that Turkmenistan will participate in the implementation of pilot transportation using blockchain technologies, Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission (IPC) told Trend.

"In 2020, the Permanent Secretariat of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission (IPC), together with the International Center for Transport Diplomacy, the Intergovernmental Council of Road Builders and IBM Corporation, carried out a lot of work with the involvement of representatives of Turkmenistan to develop the concept of a global transit document, which is a modern, electronic and universal solution for multimodal transportation using blockchain technologies," said the organization.

"Work in this direction continues, preparations are underway for the first pilot application of the Global Transit Document this year, " Permanent Secretariat of TRACECA IPC explained, expressing hope for Turkmenistan's participation.

Speaking in general about cooperation with Turkmenistan, TRACECA noted that since 1993, the European Commission has financed 85 projects within the framework of TRACECA, 83 percent of which are technical assistance projects (14 - investment, 71 - technical assistance). Turkmenistan accounted for more than 50 projects.

"The implemented projects were largely aimed at the harmonization of legislation, improvement of tariff policy, institutional strengthening and development of the transport infrastructure of the corridor. These projects have helped attract large investments from international financial institutions. The beneficiaries of the EU-TRACECA program, including Turkmenistan, highly appreciate the results of the work done within the framework of the projects, " Permanent Secretariat of TRACECA IPC added.

According to them, Turkmenistan has also been a beneficiary country of a number of infrastructure projects, as well as technical assistance projects implemented with the support of the EU and currently continues to be an important partner of TRACECA in the region.

