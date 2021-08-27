Dev't of Uzbekistan's transport links to open up new entrances to markets of Iran, Azerbaijan

Transport 27 August 2021 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
Dev't of Uzbekistan's transport links to open up new entrances to markets of Iran, Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The development of transport communications of Uzbekistan will open up additional entrances to the markets of Iran and Azerbaijan, Russian political scientist, a researcher at the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Karavaev told Trend.

According to the expert, it is necessary to take into account that for Uzbekistan, within the framework of the strategic programs approved by its president for the development of the economy, this development is aimed at increasing exports in the north-west direction: to the markets of Russia and Europe.

"The trans-Caspian highways, which include a ferry service between Turkmenbashi and Baku, are very important here. This transport route is already in use by Uzbekistan. However, within the framework of the discussed agreement between the heads of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, it will receive a new impetus for communication between Uzbekistan and Iran," said Karavaev.

The political scientist said that economic relations between Uzbekistan and Russia will be built on the basis of railway communication.

"Uzbekistan can connect to the North-South transport corridor through the existing railway from Iran through Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan to Russia. This will provide Uzbekistan with access to the Caspian and Iranian ports," said Karavaev.

He also noted that the development of the transport infrastructure of these countries, discussed by the heads of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, is aimed at building large trans-Eurasian lines.

The development of such a line, on the one hand, is part of Eurasia, and on the other, a junction of the Caspian region, connecting its countries with European markets, in the south with India, in the east with China, and in the north with Russia.

These interconnected industrial and economic zones of Eurasia have transport links that need further development.

"The agreement between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan is part of the logic of trans-regional development of communications to connect these zones. Accordingly, here are indicated the elements that are connected both with the transport corridor of the North-South International Transport Corridor and with the routes that are tied in the framework of the Chinese initiative ‘One Belt - One Road’," he said.

Karavaev stressed that the interests of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan regarding the North-South corridor are associated with access to the markets of Iran and India.

"India regards the eastern section of the North-South corridor as the most important route to enter the Central Asian markets. Railway and road communications between Iran and Turkmenistan are of more paramount importance for (India) than communications heading north through Azerbaijan to Russia," the political expert said.

Karavaev also said that the western section of the North-South corridor through Azerbaijan and Iran seems to be more important for Russia.

"India is not opposed to entering the European market through the North-South corridor, but it still focuses on the development of communications with the Central Asian region for the sale of its textile products, as well as obtaining a raw material base in Afghanistan (mining resources) and Turkmenistan (energy and hydrocarbon resources)," the Russian expert added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Russia evacuates 10 Kyrgyz citizens from Afghanistan
Russia evacuates 10 Kyrgyz citizens from Afghanistan
Kyrgyzstan adds 237 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan adds 237 new COVID-19 cases
Azerbaijan to benefit from country-specific technical assistance of IMF's capacity dev't center
Azerbaijan to benefit from country-specific technical assistance of IMF's capacity dev't center
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan discloses amount of foreign currency bought by local banks at auction Finance 09:11
Saudi Arabia signs deal with Alibaba Cloud to attract Chinese tourists Tourism 08:55
6,452 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:19
Dev't of Uzbekistan's transport links to open up new entrances to markets of Iran, Azerbaijan Transport 08:00
Turkey condemns Daesh terrorist attack in Kabul Other News 07:36
‘We will hunt you down,’ Biden warns Kabul attackers US 07:33
239 evacuated following blasts at military unit in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:21
Huawei to help Pakistani gov't develop world's largest riverfront smart city Other News 06:35
U.S. economy in Q2 revised up to annualized 6.6 pct Economy 05:42
Death toll in Kabul explosions up to 90 Other News 04:56
German export industry loses momentum: ifo Institute Economy 04:03
President of Kazakhstan invites Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 03:17
COVID-19 infections "steadily decreasing" in France - health minister Europe 02:14
Italy wine exports surpass pre-pandemic levels Business 01:27
UK records another 38,281 COVID cases Europe 00:36
Export of cars from Turkey to world markets continues to grow in value Turkey 00:01
EU ready to work with Iran new administration - Spokesman Politics 26 August 23:18
Offline classes to be resumed in Turkish universities Turkey 26 August 23:06
Turkey reports 19,616 new coronavirus cases, 257 more deaths Turkey 26 August 22:37
Georgia sees decline in imports of fruits and vegetables Business 26 August 22:35
Turkish shipyard delivers 1st cadet training ship for Qatari Navy Turkey 26 August 22:31
Ministers of defense, emergencies jet off to Zhambyl region after explosions Kazakhstan 26 August 22:21
Armenia is hiding its losses, they have at least 7,000-8,000 casualties - President Aliyev Politics 26 August 21:52
Soviet government tore our historical lands of Zangazur apart from Azerbaijan and annexed it to Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 26 August 21:52
Armenian leadership insulted entire Muslim world - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 26 August 21:48
It is completely unfounded to call Armenia independent country - President Aliyev Politics 26 August 21:46
We liberated our lands on time, stopped war on time and achieved historic victory - Azerbaijani president Politics 26 August 21:40
Uzbekistan becomes leader in inflow of foreign investments among Central Asian countries Uzbekistan 26 August 21:38
Everyone can look at map and see that Azerbaijan has dominant strategic position - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 26 August 21:36
Thousands of new homes being built for people who lost their property during war - Azerbaijani president Politics 26 August 21:36
Provision of families of martyrs and Karabakh war veterans with housing was one of key directions of our policy, still the case today - President Aliyev Politics 26 August 21:26
We must be more active in conveying truth about Second Karabakh War to world community - President Aliyev Politics 26 August 21:21
We are doing things that some people never even dreamed of - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 26 August 21:20
7 July will go down in history as great date - Azerbaijani president Politics 26 August 21:20
'Masters of Artillery Fire' competition kicks off in Kazakhstan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 August 21:19
Work to assess quality of internet services underway in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan ICT 26 August 21:19
Heydar Aliyev factor did not allow for plans of secession of Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan to stand up - president Politics 26 August 21:00
After war, whole world saw predatory face of Armenian savagery - President Aliyev Politics 26 August 20:57
Armenian Foreign Ministry still suffers from amnesia - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 26 August 20:53
Memory of our martyrs is sacred for each one of us - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 26 August 20:51
President Ilham Aliyev: Today, we are restoring historical justice by rebuilding these territories Politics 26 August 20:32
SOCAR Energy Ukraine reveals its total revenues for 2020 Oil&Gas 26 August 20:09
Iraq increases import of Turkish-made cars Turkey 26 August 20:04
France boosts car imports from Turkey Turkey 26 August 19:49
Azerbaijan unveils 7M2021 revenues from retail sales of gasoline, diesel fuel Oil&Gas 26 August 19:27
Azerbaijan's First VP attends inauguration of educational institutions in Baku's Khazar district (PHOTO/VİDEO) Politics 26 August 19:07
Spanish Repsol produces biofuels for aviation from industrial waste for the first time Oil&Gas 26 August 18:55
Kazakhstan sees decline in share of state purchases from single source Kazakhstan 26 August 18:52
Resident of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park negotiating export of products Business 26 August 18:48
Azerbaijan's ASAN Service opens tender to purchase equipment Tenders 26 August 18:24
Georgia shares data on number of visitors from EU Georgia 26 August 18:00
Uzbekistan, Serbia to work together on attracting investments Business 26 August 17:58
Azerbaijan publishes latest data on gas export to Italy Oil&Gas 26 August 17:58
Russian president congratulates Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday Politics 26 August 17:53
Net profits of Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas skyrocket Economy 26 August 17:51
Lithuania can become cargo transit gateway for Turkmenistan’s business to Europe – ministry (Exclusive) Transport 26 August 17:47
Kazakh oil extracting company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 26 August 17:41
Delek swings to profit as Leviathan production grows Israel 26 August 17:36
UAE's Emirates Global Aluminium considering IPO for H1 2022 Arab World 26 August 17:35
Turkmenistan, Pakistan discuss intensification of co-op within dev't of situation in Afghanistan Turkmenistan 26 August 17:32
About 50 people die at Kabul airport since evacuation started — Russian ambassador Russia 26 August 17:32
First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva - outstanding politician, who made special contribution to development of government system and traditions of statehood in Azerbaijan - Romania's ex-PM Politics 26 August 17:31
Uzbekistan Airways to launch two regular flights to Kazakhstan's Aktobe Transport 26 August 17:25
Turkey's export of cars to Italy up for 7M2021 Turkey 26 August 17:19
Microsoft sharing experience in combating modern cyber threats with Azerbaijani partners ICT 26 August 17:14
Kazakhstan's national oil&gas company sees increase in revenues Oil&Gas 26 August 17:08
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva plays important role in preserving regional and world heritage - former SecGen of SCO Politics 26 August 17:00
Tremendous work done for families of martyrs, those disabled in war - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 26 August 16:55
ODIHR mission to monitor process of local elections in Georgia Georgia 26 August 16:52
US to fund project to preserve cultural heritage in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 26 August 16:51
Native of Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha talks on return to city Society 26 August 16:48
Uzbek Ministry of Health publishes COVID-19 data for August 26 Uzbekistan 26 August 16:30
Azerbaijan's HPPs increase electricity generation Oil&Gas 26 August 16:29
Azerbaijani people to live proudly as citizens of victorious country - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 26 August 16:28
Kazakhstan sees increase in monetary base value Finance 26 August 16:12
Uzbekistan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Uzbekistan 26 August 16:02
Georgian Railway’s net losses halve in 1H2021 Transport 26 August 16:01
Russia's Stavropol dairy producers negotiating for supplies to Azerbaijan Economy 26 August 15:53
UzAssets to sell almost half of Uzbekkimyomash plant’s shares Finance 26 August 15:53
Volume of problem loans in Azerbaijan continues to go down Finance 26 August 15:47
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 26 Society 26 August 15:37
Russia, US to continue contacts on situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin Russia 26 August 15:34
Azerbaijan confirms 3,714 more COVID-19 cases, 2,470 recoveries Society 26 August 15:33
Last Dutch evacuation flight out of Afghanistan expected Thursday Europe 26 August 15:24
Victory in Second Karabakh War is Azerbaijan's historic victory - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 26 August 15:19
Israel's Partner Comms to buy operations of Marathon 018 Xfone Israel 26 August 15:18
Iran agrees to accommodate planes of Afghanistan's Kam Air Construction 26 August 15:18
Amount of SDR transferred to Azerbaijan's IMF account revealed Finance 26 August 15:17
Russian companies launch barley exports to Azerbaijan from Stavropol region Economy 26 August 15:17
Senior UAE official meets Qatar's emir in rare visit Arab World 26 August 15:16
Turkmenistan’s health ministry opens tender for medical equipment Tenders 26 August 15:10
Kazakhstan decreases exports of crude oil over 1H2021 Oil&Gas 26 August 15:07
Azerbaijani president congratulates Moldovan counterpart Politics 26 August 15:00
Azerbaijan's MilliON to install new payment terminals ICT 26 August 14:52
Uzbekneftegaz announces tender for purchase of complex additive for acid compositions Tenders 26 August 14:39
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of new park in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 26 August 14:34
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price begin to fall Finance 26 August 14:34
Uzbekneftegaz to set prices for gasoline, diesel fuel at exchange auctions Oil&Gas 26 August 14:32
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend ceremony of presenting apartments, cars to families of martyrs (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 August 14:26
Annual iron ores extraction on the rise in Kazakhstan Business 26 August 14:25
All news