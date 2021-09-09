Uzbekistan Airways to increase flights to Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways JSC will increase its regular flights to the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek in the direction of Tashkent - Bishkek - Tashkent up to three times a week from September 11, 2021, Trend reports via the press service of the company.

Flights will be operated on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Flight Schedule:

Monday - HY 777: departure from Tashkent at 15:50 (GMT+5), arrival in Bishkek at 18:00 (GMT+5).

Thursday - HY 779: departure from Tashkent at 15:05(GMT+5), arrival in Bishkek at 17:15 (GMT+5).

Saturday - HY 779: departure from Tashkent at 09:0(GMT+5), arrival in Bishkek at 11:10 (GMT+5).

Departures and arrivals are in local time.

The cost of an air ticket in the direction Tashkent - Bishkek starts from $121.4.

The cost of a ticket in the direction of Tashkent - Bishkek - Tashkent starts from $238.7.

Prices are valid for 09/08/2021.

Air tickets can be purchased on the official website of the airline, at the Uzbekistan Airways Sales branch, or from the airline's agents.

