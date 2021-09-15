Passenger traffic at Georgian airports increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.15

By Tamilla Mammadova

Georgian airports served 1.3 million passengers within 8 months of 2021, which is 85 percent more than in the same period in 2020, but the figure is still 61.8 percent less than in 2019 (pre-coronavirus period), Trend reports with reference to the data of the National Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Economy of Georgia.

From January through August 2020, Georgian airports served 752,138 passengers, while in the same period of 2019 - 3.6 million passengers.

Within 8M2021, Tbilisi International Airport transported 930,507 passengers, which is 80.7 percent more than in the same period of 2020 (514,814 passengers). At the same time, in the same period of 2019, the airport served 2.6 million passengers. Statistics show that in 2021, passenger traffic was 64.9 percent less than in 2019.

During the reporting period, Kutaisi International Airport served 77.7 percent fewer passengers than before the pandemic. In particular, from January through August 2021, the Kutaisi airport served 119,812 passengers, which is 34.1 percent less than even in the pandemic 2020 (181,994 passengers).

According to statistics, Georgia's air traffic with the world has clearly intensified, as passenger traffic in recent months has grown significantly more than in the first quarter of 2021.

