Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights to Kyiv

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways has announced the resumption of the flight on the Tashkent-Kyiv-Tashkent route, Trend reports citing the airline's press service.

Flights will be operated once a week on Sundays from September 26th.

The cost of a ticket on the Tashkent - Kyiv route starts from 2,234,655 soums (without luggage) and from 2,575,535 soums (with luggage), and on the Tashkent - Kyiv - Tashkent route from 4,205,223 soums (without luggage) and from 4,836,482 soums (with luggage).

The average cost of an air ticket on the Tashkent-Kyiv route is from $205.3 without baggage and $233.3 with it, and on the Tashkent-Kiev-Tashkent route - from $392 and $448.1, respectively.

Prices are valid as of September 16.

